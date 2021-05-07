Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee posted further gains for the third straight session on Thursday, amid healthy dollar inflows and tepid dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 152.60 against the dollar, 0.29 percent stronger than Wednesday’s closing of 153.04 in the interbank market.

The rupee also gained 40 paisas against the dollar in the open market. It closed at 153.20 versus the greenback, compared with 153.60 in the previous session.

“Better inflows and lacklustre demand from importers and companies helped the rupee break the 153 barrier,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“The 152.30 is the next level to watch out for now,” he added.

Dealers said they expected the rupee to post more gains in the last trading session before Eid holidays. The financial markets will remain closed from May 10 to 15 on account of Eid holidays.