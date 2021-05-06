Fawad praises Huawei’s contribution to ICT industry in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a meeting Wednesday with a delegation comprising senior representatives from Huawei Technologies, led by vice president (Middle-East region) Spacelee, stressed the need for cooperation between Huawei and his ministry in the realm of technology, digitalisation and effective implementation of e-governance in different government departments.
The minister appreciated Huawei’s contribution to the development of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry in Pakistan. He said the government’s plan for a paperless working environment is being pursued vigorously. Emphasising the need to follow e-governance, he said all-out efforts would be made for provision of broadband and internet services aiming at a broader outreach, both for the general public and the government.