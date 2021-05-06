close
Thu May 06, 2021
May 6, 2021

Enhanced Sino-Pak cooperation in irrigation sector needed

National

May 6, 2021

BEIJING: Enhanced Sino-Pak cooperation in irrigation sector is needed: Says Chinese experts, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

The experts noted that the International Monetary Fund, Pakistan has been ranked third among countries facing acute water shortage. The availability of water is only compounded by the conventional and highly wasting way of irrigation.

To resolve this issue, Pakistan has tried to export advanced irrigation products and technologies from overseas to empower the agriculture sector, the mainstay of the Pakistani economy.

After two failed attempts to introduce efficient irrigation solutions from European countries, Pakistan turned to China for help in terms of efficient irrigation products and technologies.

Due to successful pilots of the project, bilateral cooperation was expanded to research institutes.

