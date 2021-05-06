Recovery of 3 youths’ bodies: Elders threaten to launch movement

BANNU: The elders of Bannu on Wednesday asked the district administration and law enforcing agencies to take appropriate steps for the protection of people or else they would launch a protest movement against the worsening law and order situation in the district.

Speaking at press conference here, Irfan Pirzada advocate, Shabniaz Khan, Nazir Zaman Khan, Imran and others said that first four skilled women workers were martyred in Waziristan, then bodies of four teenagers were recovered in Janikhel and now the bodies of three more youths were found.

They said that the security agencies, police and district administration had failed to provide protection to the people and killing, disappearance cases and kidnapping had become order of the day. They said that it was ironic that police even cannot protect themselves as several police personnel were martyred in a short span of time.