Pak-Saudi ties is like a body and soul: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PBC) Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Ameer Muhammad bin Salman will leave for an official visit to Saudi Arabia on May 7, 2021.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit of Saudi Arabia will hold meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Ameer Muhammad bin Salman, Secretary General Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Saudi Political and Religious dignities and Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia,” he said while talking to the newsmen ahead of his departure for Saudi Arabia, where he will share his engagements with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PBC chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are a relationship of faith and belief. “The vision and thinking of the incumbent government is clear and aims to extend cooperation in areas of trade, economy, tourism, culture and religious affairs,” he said.

He said the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is like a body and soul as holy places of Muslims are situated in Saudi Arabia and both Pakistan-Saudi Arabia's peace, security and stability and defense is one.