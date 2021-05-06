Pakistan seeking to improve trade ties with US: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Angela P Aggeler, charge d’affaires of the United States to Pakistan, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin at the Finance Division on Wednesday. The secretary, Finance Division, was present in the meeting.

According to a handout, extending a warm welcome to Aggeler, Tarin said Pakistan and the US enjoy long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relations. Bilateral relations between the two countries have strengthened due to people-to-people ties, economic and business linkages as well as common interests in promoting peace and stability in the region. Tarin said Pakistan is looking forward to improve trade and investment ties with the US under the new administration. Coupled with a 220 million consumer market, growing middle class and a young vibrant population, Pakistan offers immense opportunities for US enterprises to invest in sectors such as information technology, agriculture, energy and tourism. He said strong bilateral relations would facilitate closer economic cooperation between the two countries.