Thu May 06, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2021

ECP to hold debriefing on NA-75 by-poll on 18th

Top Story

Our Correspondent
May 6, 2021

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, the Election Commission of Pakistan will hold debriefing with regard to the by-election and re-polling in NA-75, Daska, Sialkot-IV, on May 18.

According to the Election Commission’s Media Wing, the by-election was held on February 19 in NA-75, Daska and re-polling was conducted afterwards on April 10, as the by-election was declared null and void owing to the law and order situation and violations of the election laws.

Similarly, a separate debriefing session will be held on May 19 at 9am in NA-249, Karachi West-II, regarding the by-election held on April 29.

On an application filed by PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail, an ECP four-member bench, on Tuesday ordered recounting of votes in the constituency, where alleged controversies marred the poll process, which recorded a very low turn-out. The PPP had pocketed the seat by a narrow margin, defeating PML’s candidate. PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail won the NA-249 by-election by a small margin as he secured 16,156 votes, according to the provisional results released on Friday, while Miftah Ismail was runner-up with 15,473 votes. Both the PML-N and the PTI had rejected the results.

