Shahbaz slams govt for inflation, unemployment

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has criticized the government for rising inflation and unemployment.

In his message on Twitter here on Wednesday, he said the double-digit rise in inflation, people standing in long lines to get 1kg sugar and decline in people’s income shows the true face of the new Pakistan.

He said that during the three-year term, the government has only been reshuffling cabinet and issuing baseless statements.