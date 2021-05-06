EU resolution against Pakistan discriminatory, says Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has termed the European Union Resolution against Pakistan as discriminatory and double-standard of the West, saying that if European and Western capitals are the citadels of protecting human rights and freedom of expression then the EU Resolution against Pakistan is discriminatory.

“During the last two years, India has subjected the people of Occupied Kashmir to genocide, using rape as a weapon of war, using pallet bullets on children, practicing ethnic genocide, changing the demography of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and violating the Security Council resolutions, but no resolution or review of ties has been undertaken.,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. Raza Rabbani said IIOJ&K continues to be under curfew for the last 630 days, the longest curfew in history, yet the western conscience is not perturbed or disturbed. “These actions are condemned being double standard and hypocritical,” he said. Raza Rabbani said India, from 1947, has been usurping the fundamental rights of the people of IIOJ&K and has followed a policy of suppression of its religious minorities. He said he has moved an adjournment motion in the Senate to discuss these events leading to the resolution.