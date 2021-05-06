Sister of slain journalist murdered in Hattar

HARIPUR: The sister of a slain journalist was murdered in Hattar village here on Wednesday, police sources said.

According to the police, the real sister of slain journalist Sohail Khan was gunned down by the members of the family’s rival group.

The police quoted Farrukh Khan, the younger brother of late Sohail Khan, as saying that Mussarat Iqbal and his son Humayun barged into their home and opened fire on his sister Rida Bibi, 28, a mother of two, injuring her seriously. The accused managed to escape after the firing. The injured was shifted to the Rural Health Centre Kotnajibullah where she succumbed to bullet injuries.

On the morning of October 16, 2018, Sohail Khan, reporter of a local Urdu daily, was on the way back home in his vehicle after dropping his children at school when armed men intercepted him and opened fire at him. He was killed on the spot. Sohail Khan’s family charged Mussarat Iqbal, his sons Ali Sher and Humayun for the murder. However, after a trial of about two years, the Model Criminal Court in Haripur acquitted them as the prosecution failed to prove the case.

The accused, according to the police, again barged into Sohail Khan’s house two weeks back and resorted to aerial firing. They allegedly took Sohail Khan’s father out of the house and subjected him to severe beating after fastening him with the electricity pole in the village.

The police had arrested Mussarat Iqbal while his two sons were on the run after registration of a criminal case against them. Mussarat Iqbal was released from Haripur Prison a few days back on bail.

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan’s mother and some family members blocked the Haripur-Taxila Road near Hattar in protest against the murder of Rida Bibi. They criticized the role of Haripur Police for its failure to arrest the accused who had beaten up Sohail Khan’s father and threatened him with dire consequences.