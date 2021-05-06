Shafqat dispels rumours about cancellation of class 9, 11 exams

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday dispelled rumours that the examination for class 9 and 11 had been cancelled and said that "there is no truth" to it.

Taking to Twitter, the minister clarified that examination for class 9 and 11 will take place according to the time table of the respective boards.

Earlier, there were speculations that due to the rising coronavirus cases across the country, authorities were considering the possibility to promote grade 9 and 11 students without examinations. A day prior, Mehmood had announced that intermediate examinations in the country would be held after June 15.

The minister, speaking in Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", had said the coronavirus situation was getting better in the country due to vaccinations and other steps taken by the government.

"I am very hopeful," he said about holding examinations. The minister had said only A-2 examinations were being held across the country, but several people were voicing their demands to be awarded school-assessed grades. "If examinations do not take place then no one will study — and that is why the (O/A- level) exams — that have been postponed — will be conducted in October and November," he said.