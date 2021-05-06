PML-N ahead in Khushab by-election

KHUSHAB: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after polling ended in the PP-84 Khushab constituency of Punjab, according to unofficial and unconfirmed count of votes.

As this story went to print, the counting of votes was under way in the Khushab city of Punjab’s Sargodha district after polling ended largely peacefully at 5pm. Geo News reports suggest the voter turnout at the 229 polling stations was satisfactory.

PML-N’s Moazzam Sher Kallo was ahead with 7,061, while PTI’s Sardar Ali Hussain Baloch trailed with 4,712 votes. The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N Member of Punjab Assembly Malik Waris Kallu, who died on March 12, from Covid-19.

A clash was reported between workers of the PTI and PML-N at a polling station, with verbal obscenities being hurled in a video on social media. Policemen could be seen in the video escorting the party supporters out of the polling station.

The ECP said the situation was under control and “no untoward situation of law and order has been reported at the polling station”. The major candidates for PP-84 by-election were Sardar Ali Hussain Khan Baloch (PTI), Moazzam Sher Kallo (PML-N), Ghulam Habib Ahmed (PPP), Amjad Raza Gujjar (independent) and Sahibzada Asghar Ali Tahiri (independent).

The by-poll was held across 229 polling stations, featuring 666 polling booths — 344 for male and 322 for female voters. The total registered voters amount to 292,687 of which 155,104 are male and 137,583 female.