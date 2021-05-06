‘Sports policy to be finalised only after discussions with federations’

KARACHI: An in-depth discussion will be held with all the stakeholders before finalising the national sports policy, a senior official of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said on Wednesday.

Reacting to the reservations shown by the Olympic family over the controversial aspects of the proposed policy, he said: “We are yet to make it final. We plan to hold discussions with national federations and other stakeholders after Eid-ul-Fitr.

“We may invite them (federations) one by one for meetings or a committee will be formed for the purpose. We will decide it soon. But still it is open to discussion and nothing has been made yet final,” the official said.

The other day during a general council meeting of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), all federations outrightly rejected the independent election commission and judicial commission which have been inserted into the proposed new sports policy whose draft is being given final touches.

The federations were of the view that they cannot accept any clauses which might hurt their association with the Olympic Charter and their adherence to their respective International Federations’s (IFs) constitutions and particularly the clauses related to the autonomy.

“We are flexible as we know about such issues,” the official said. “But there is a need for an independent election commission and dispute resolution committee which is the only way to ensure fair and transparent elections of federations,” the official said.

“Our basic purpose is to remove politics from sports and ensure fair and transparent elections. We have already said that we don’t want to violate any international law and everything will be finalised after taking each and every aspect into consideration,” the official said.