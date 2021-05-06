Babar, Fakhar nominated for Player of the Month award

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman for the “Player of the Month” award following their spectacular performances in the away series against South Africa.

The ICC announced the nominations to recognise the spectacular performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket on Wednesday.

Last month, Azam toppled Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world. Azam has 865 points while the Indian skipper has 857. The Pakistan skipper scored 228 runs in the ODI series.