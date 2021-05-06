PCB ready to shift PSL to UAE, awaits NCOC response

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to transfer the remaining matches of PSL to the UAE.

According to sources, the PCB is awaiting the advice of the NCOC in this regard as the NCOC will issue a directive on whether the PSL matches will be held in Karachi or not.

Sources said that if the NCOC directs the PCB not to hold the event in Karachi, then it would be shifted to the UAE as it is necessary for the PCB to complete the event and it is difficult to get a window ahead.

It should be noted that the remaining matches of PSL are scheduled in Karachi from June 1 and the 7-day quarantine period before the matches is scheduled to start from May 22.

PSL franchises asked the PCB to stage the remaining matches of the sixth edition of event in the UAE amid surge in coronavirus cases.

All six teams sent a letter to PCB and the board is reviewing the current situation. For now, the franchises will assemble in Karachi by May 23 to start the mandatory seven-day isolation.