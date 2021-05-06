Govt mulls formation of body to oversee PFF polls

ISLAMABAD: The government is contemplating establishing a sort of monitoring committee to look into affairs of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and ensure free and fair elections till December 31, 2021.

The proposal was discussed during back-to-back meetings between the officials of the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination and the stakeholders that included Syed Zahir Shah, former president KP Football Association, Shahid Khokhar (member FIFA’s Normalisation Committee) and former member Asian Football Confederation Development Committee Mohsin Gilani.

“A proposal was tabled that the IPC ministry may establish a monitoring committee in response to decision of Ashfaq Shah Group to vacate Football House after Eid, ensuring the PFF elections by December 31, 2021,” a source privy to these meetings said.

The committee that would not have any official status ensuring the ‘trust deed’ between all the stakeholders could be headed by director general Pakistan Sports Board. The prime responsibility of the committee would be to ensure the timely holding of the PFF elections.

“If all goes well we want to see free and fair PFF elections by December 31, 2021 and the committee, if formed, would ensure that. We all want to settle football matters and to Pakistan gaining its status following the suspension,” the source added.

Shahid Khokhar made it clear that Normalisation Committee was ready to hold free and fair elections.

“The FIFA Normalisation Committee is committed to hold free and fair elections under the mandate given by the game’s governing body. I appreciate Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza’s keen interest in football issues and also thank DG PSB Col (r) Asif Zaman for listening to our views.”

‘The News’ also understands that a meeting between the minister and Normalisation Committee head Haroon Malik is likely to be held through video link after Eid to give the under consideration roadmap a final shape.

“Since Haroon Malik is in Canada these days, he is likely to hold a virtual meeting with the minister to finalise a roadmap to hold elections.”

However, all this is only possible if the PFF headed by Ashfaq Shah shows its willingness to vacate the PFF House in Lahore.

Zahir offered his full cooperation in settling the issues. During the meeting with Shahid Khokhar, the minister said that the government has been strictly following the policy of neutrality and impartiality in the matter.

“The Normalisation Committee may follow the roadmap and the time frame for conducting the elections in transparent manner within the framework of the FIFA statutes.”

Shahid Khokhar said the committee was willing to take along the football stakeholders.