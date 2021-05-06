Hasan rises to 20th spot

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali gained 15 slots to reach a career-best 20th position in ICC rankings following his nine-wicket haul against Zimbabwe in the first Test.

He grabbed nine for 89 in the first Test in Harare, which won him the player of the match award.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was up two places to 31st and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali jumped 12 places to 54th.

Left-handed batsman Fawad Alam moved up 31 places to a career-best 47th position after scoring 140, his fourth century in 10 Test matches. Abid Ali rose six places to 78th position.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam dropped three places to 9th rank after scoring the first golden duck of his career.

Zimbabwe’s Regis Chakabva gained two slots to reach 97th position while fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani progressed 26 slots to reach 55th position.