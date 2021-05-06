HBL enables e-Commerce transactions

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) becomes the first bank to enable PayPak e-Commerce acceptance on its internet payment gateway (IPG), a statement said on Wednesday.

The gateway that currently services over 400+ e-Commerce merchants will allow PayPak cardholders to securely perform transactions with e-Commerce merchants via HBL, it added.

HBL and 1LINK take pride in expanding financial inclusion across the country and believe that such initiatives will prove to be a milestone for not just PayPak users, but also the development of Pakistan’s digital payments and e-commerce landscape.

Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO of 1LINK, said: “HBL had always been at the forefront of digitisation and we value our partnership with HBL. This enablement brings PayPak one step closer to ubiquitous acceptance across the digital payment channels, of which e-Commerce is the new normal in the wake of the pandemic.”

“With 3D secure functionality, all four million-plus PayPak cardholders will have the confidence to use HBL acquiring and adopt e-Commerce transactions. We congratulate HBL on becoming the first acquiring bank accepting PayPak e-commerce payments.”

Abrar Mir, chief innovation and financial inclusion officer of HBL, said: “HBL is proud to become the first acquiring bank that will enable PayPak users to use an e-commerce platform. The bank’s Internet Payment Gateway is now equipped to facilitate merchants who will accept transactions from PayPak cardholders; thereby, digitally empowering them to shop online.”

“HBL aims to be an organisation that empowers its customers to have the ability to form ecosystem partnerships and deliver scalable solutions in a secure and compliant manner.”