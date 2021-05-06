close
Thu May 06, 2021
AFP
May 6, 2021

Blinken heads to Ukraine

World

AFP
May 6, 2021

KIEV: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected in Kiev late on Wednesday for an official visit to reaffirm support for Ukraine in its standoff with Russia and push officials to tackle corruption. The visit comes after Moscow recently began withdrawing tens of thousands of troops it had massed on Ukraine's borders for war games that raised fears of an outbreak of fighting in the east of the country. The US has been an important ally to Ukraine since 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.

