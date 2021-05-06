Blinken heads to Ukraine

KIEV: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected in Kiev late on Wednesday for an official visit to reaffirm support for Ukraine in its standoff with Russia and push officials to tackle corruption. The visit comes after Moscow recently began withdrawing tens of thousands of troops it had massed on Ukraine’s borders for war games that raised fears of an outbreak of fighting in the east of the country. The US has been an important ally to Ukraine since 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.