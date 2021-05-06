Mali jihadists kidnap French journalist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAMAKO: A missing French journalist said he was kidnapped in Mali by a jihadist group with links to al-Qaeda, according to a video circulating on social media Wednesday, the latest foreigner to be taken hostage in the West African country. The video of Olivier Dubois, who worked with several French media, could not be immediately verified independently, although Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the French government confirmed he was missing.