58 die from corona

LAHORE:Around 58 COVID-19 patients died and 2,087 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to P&SHD report issued on Wednesday, the death toll reached 8,741 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 310,616 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 16,844 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,670,063 in the province. After 8,741 fatalities and recovery of a total of 260,241 patients, including 3,285 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 41,634 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in health facilities.

recover: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has said that 2,50,245 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of SHC&MED and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 1,727 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, SHC&MED Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan said that 7,502 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,709 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,623 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 912 beds were vacant so far. The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,394 beds in isolation wards of all govt hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,569 beds were vacant.