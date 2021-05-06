Crackdown on wheat hoarders continues: Aleem

LAHORE:Senior & Punjab Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan has said that operations are underway in all cities across Punjab to curb the stockpiling of wheat.

He said here Wednesday that so far raids have been undertaken in different districts and 27,600 bags of wheat in Gujranwala Division, 12,000 from Bahawalpur and 11,500 bags of wheat have been confiscated from Mandi Bahauddin. He said that legal action was being taken against stockiest by seizing sacks of wheat from Sialkot, Wazirabad, Nowshera Virkan, Kamonki, Mandi Yazman and other cities of Punjab.

Aleem Khan said that farmers should feel free to sell their wheat at the procurement centres of Punjab as they would get timely compensation for their crop. He assured that the government would not allow anyone to store wheat and in this regard, the food department and district administration are on high alert round-the-clock to take strict action without any discrimination.

The minister said that the wheat procurement drive was in full swing across the province and so far 76 percent target of wheat procurement has been achieved in Punjab. He added that food department had procured more than 2.6 million metric tons of wheat while the distribution of more than 98% "bardana" to the farmers in the province had also been completed.

Aleem Khan said that food department and district administration had been providing all possible facilities to the farmers in the purchase of wheat through joint efforts. He said that as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the price of wheat was being paid to the farmers in Punjab at the rate of Rs1,800 per maund this year.