CM Usman Buzdar condoles Qari Noor’s death

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of presidential award winner Qari Noor Muhammad Awan who enjoyed the unique honour of reciting the first Azan on TV and radio. In his condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.