Money-laundering, assets beyond means: Court adjourns hearing against Shahbaz family until 18th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shahbaz Sharif family until May 18.

The court accepted Shahbaz’s application seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance before the court and adjourned the hearing.

In the reference, the NAB had claimed that in the last 30 years, the Shahbaz family’s assets increased from Rs 2 million to Rs 7,000 million that the family had failed to justify. The NAB alleged Shahbaz in connivance with his co-accused family members, Benamidars, front men, close associates, employees and moneychangers had developed an organised system of money-laundering for accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 7,328 million.

The NAB had nominated Shahbaz Sharif, his wife Nusrat Shahbaz, sons Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the reference. Suleman Shahbaz is already a proclaimed offender in this case. The other nominated accused are Nisar Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad Abbasi, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar and Haroon Yousaf Aziz.