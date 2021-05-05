Rabbani for discussing EU resolution, India talks in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s former chairman Raza Rabbani submitted an adjournment notice in the Senate Secretariat to discuss the resolution passed by the European Union with reference to Pakistan on April 29.

Besides submitting the adjournment notice to discuss the adjournment motion on resolution of the European Union on Pakistan, Senator Raza Rabbani has also submitted the calling attention notice in the Senate Secretariat on matter of urgent public importance, wherein, the UAE ambassador to the US, made a statement that backdoor diplomacy between Pakistan and India is being facilitated by the UAE. “Such other statements, news items and articles have also appeared in the international and national press,” Rabbani said in his calling attention notice.

Through his another calling attention notice, Rabbani questioned Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that will the minister confirm or deny whether any formal or informal backdoor dialogue has or are taking place between Pakistan and India.

He asked from foreign minister that whether there is formal, informal, normal or in routine contact, between various intelligence agencies of Pakistan and India, if so, is the agenda other than normal sharing of information. He also submitted another calling attention through which he drew the attention of the minister for foreign affairs to a matter of urgent public importance, the transcript released by the Pentagon of the Commander US Central Command (Centcom), wherein according to the transcript Gen McKenzie, states that his command and American diplomats were working with nations surrounding Afghanistan on agreements to base troops and aircraft for countering terrorists after the US pullout.

“Is any such agreement being negotiated or discussed with Pakistan,” he questioned the foreign minister through calling attention notice. Through another calling attention notice in the Senate Secretariat on a petition of the Establishment Division in the Islamabad High Court challenging the decision of the Pakistan Information Commission, with reference to providing information in respect of the assets of civil servants and want to discuss it in the upper house.