Namoos-e-Risalat, Islamophobia: PM’s stance represents entire Muslim Ummah, say Ulema

ISLAMABAD: Ulema and leaders of different religious organisations from across the country have said Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance on international legislation regarding Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamophobia is representation of Pakistanis and the entire Muslim Ummah.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Dr Qibla Ayaz, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Muttahida Jamiat Ahle Hadith Chief Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Punjab Minister for Evacuee Trust Saeed Al Hassan Shah, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Pir Rohul Amin, Pir of Manki Sharif Dr Ragheb Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Qari Muhammad Hanif Bhatti, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Allama Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui and other scholars said in a joint statement: "Islam is a religion of peace, security and moderation and has nothing to do with terrorism and extremism.”

They said European Union (EU) reports are based on propaganda of anti-Pakistan lobbies as blasphemy laws are not being misused. They said there is no concept of forced conversions in Islam. They said adherents to all religions in Pakistan support the stance of the government. The minorities in Pakistan have no objection to blasphemy laws. “No one can be allowed to intimidate others and spread fear in the name of religion and Islamic law does not allow it,” said the clerics.

They said the belief in the finality of prophethood is the basic foundation of Muslims. Pakistan's judiciary meets the requirements of justice in cases of blasphemy and Namoos-e-Risalat. “The judiciary of Pakistan has always tried to ensure that no one is abused in these cases.” They said the stance of the prime minister on the issue of Islamophobia, blasphemy and Namoos-e-Risalat is being endorsed by all Islamic countries, moderate organizations and reputable human rights organizations. “We invite representatives and officials of the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom to visit Pakistan and see the facts, and not be influenced by the propaganda spread by anti-Pakistan lobbies,” they said.