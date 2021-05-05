JCP objects to 5 judges’ nomination

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Tuesday objected to five names nominated for appointment as additional judges of Peshawar High Court (PHC) and adjourned the meeting for an indefinite period.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed chaired the JCP meeting at the Supreme Court.

It was learnt that Chief Justice Peshawar High Court had referred to the Commission five names including District and Sessions Judge Shahid Khan, District and Sessions Judge Azhar Khan, District and Sessions Judge Fazal Subhan, Advocate Sikandar Rashid and Advocate Khalid Rehman for their appointment as additional judges of Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The Commission however, after examining the names, raised objections and asked the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court to nominate other persons and adjourned the meeting for an indefinite period.