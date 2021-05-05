Official injured in a bid to arrest ‘drug peddler’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: An official of the district administration sustained injuries in an attempt to arrest an alleged drug peddler during a raid in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district, on Tuesday.
It was learnt that Assistant Commissioner, Khar, Fazal Rahim along with police in civvies raided a den of drug pushers. The official sustained injuries when he attempted to arrest the fleeing narcotics dealer. However, the accused was arrested and sent to lock-up. He was later produced in the court, which sent him to prison.