Namoos-e-Risalat, Islamophobia: PM’s stance represents entire Muslim Ummah: say ulema

ISLAMABAD: Ulema and leaders of different religious organisations from across the country have said PM Imran Khan's stance on international legislation regarding Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamophobia is representation of Pakistanis and the entire Muslim Ummah. Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Dr Qibla Ayaz, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Muttahida Jamiat Ahle Hadith Chief Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, JUI Chief Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Punjab Minister for Evacuee Trust Saeed Al Hassan Shah, Maulana M Khan Leghari, Allama Hussain Akbar, Mufti M Zubair, Pir Rohul Amin, Pir of Manki Sharif Dr Ragheb Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana M Shafi Qasmi, Qari M Hanif Bhatti, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Allama Ghulam Akbar and other scholars said in a joint statement: "Islam is a religion of peace, security and moderation and has nothing to do with terrorism and extremism.”