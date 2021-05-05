No attention paid to agri sector after 1960: PM

ISLAMABAD: A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday was briefed on the integrated strategy for implementation of short, medium and long-term roadmap for the development of the country's agriculture sector, restoration of livestock and prosperity of farmers in consultation with all stakeholders.

The meeting of the National Coordinating Committee on Agriculture was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Member Economic Advisory Council Abid Qayyum Silhari and senior officials through video link. Addressing the meeting, the PM said no attention was paid to the agriculture sector of the country after 1960. In view of the key role of the agriculture sector in the development of the country and the well-being of farmers, the government is committed to develop this sector on a priority basis.