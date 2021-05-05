AJK Assembly adopts resolutions against Kashmiris' killing in IIOJ&K

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, during its session here on Tuesday, adopted four identical resolutions moved by the members of the Legislative Assembly, expressing grave concern over the continued systematic killings of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The Leader of the Opposition, Ch Muhammad Yasin, through his resolution invited the attention of the international community towards the gruesome human rights violations in the IIOJ&K and urged the United Nations to implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and grant the Kashmiris their fundamental right to self determination.

He also expressed his serious concern over the deteriorating health conditions of Hurriyet leaders and demanded to extend medical facilities besides their immediate release from jails.

Opposition Member Abdul Rashid Turabi called for the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and made it clear that no other option will be acceptable to the Kashmiri people.

He said India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir after its illegal action of August 5, 2019 and now India is engaged to change the demography of the state and these immoral and illegal actions have been widely condemned by the international media and human rights organisations. He stressed on the need for taking on board the Kashmiri leadership, people of Pakistan and parliament before finalising any strategy on Kashmir.

Member Assembly Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari in his resolution strongly condemned the Indian forces' atrocities and expressed concern over surge in corona cases in occupied Kashmir. He urged the international community to play its role for resolving the Kashmir dispute which has posed a potential threat to the world peace. He called for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people for establishing lasting and durable peace in the region.

Member Assembly Rafit Aziz also condemned the Indian forces atrocities on the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their internationally-recognised right to self determination and made it clear that India will not be able to consolidate her hold over the held territory with the use of military force and Kashmiris will ultimately get their fundamental right to self-determination.

Earlier, Minister for Information Technology Mustafa Bashir informed the House that corona vaccine has been inoculated to over one lakh people and an awareness campaign in this regard has been started in the state. Later, Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir adjourned the session.