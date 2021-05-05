Gates pair divorce world’s most expensive

NEW YORK: Bill and Melinda Gates, the influential billionaire couple in charge of the world’s largest private foundation, are divorcing after 27 years of marriage, the pair said Monday in separate announcements on Twitter.

In the divorce filing, the couple stated their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Bill and Melinda will remain co-chairs of The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and they will continue to work together to shape the strategies of the foundation and set the organization's direction, according to a statement by the couple’s spokesperson.

Bill Gates, who in 1975 cofounded Microsoft MSFT -2.1%, is worth $146 billion (Rs224 trillion), according Bloomberg Index, making him the fourth richest person in the world. Forbes, however, puts his worth $130.5 billion

The couple asked the court to divide their assets based on the terms of the separation contract, but details of the contract weren’t disclosed.

The filing does not mention a prenup, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have one, since they aren’t obligated to disclose everything on the filing.

Due to the sheer size of their fortune, the split will likely be one of the largest divorce settlements in history.