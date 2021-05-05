Yaum-e-Ali processions taken out

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Amid strict security arrangements, a large number of people took part in the Yaum-e-Ali mourning processions with religious reverence in Islamabad and various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Naushahro Feroze, Ghotki, Kandhkot, Larkana and Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The National Command and Operation Centre had banned all kinds of processions under the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.However, various Shia organisations, including the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), had rejected the ban.