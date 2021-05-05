Rabbani for discussing EU resolution, India talks in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s former chairman Raza Rabbani submitted an adjournment notice in the Senate Secretariat to discuss the resolution passed by the EU with reference to Pakistan on April 29. Besides submitting the adjournment notice to discuss the adjournment motion on resolution of the EU on Pakistan, Rabbani has also submitted the calling attention notice in the Senate Secretariat on matter of urgent public importance, wherein, the UAE ambassador to the US, made a statement that backdoor diplomacy between Pakistan and India is being facilitated by the UAE. Through his another calling attention notice, Rabbani questioned Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that will the minister confirm or deny whether any formal or informal backdoor dialogue has or are taking place between Pakistan and India. He asked from foreign minister that whether there is formal, informal, normal or in routine contact, between various intelligence agencies of Pakistan and India, if so, is the agenda other than normal sharing of information.