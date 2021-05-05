close
Wed May 05, 2021
May 5, 2021

12 killed in floods in Afghanistan

May 5, 2021

HERAT: At least 12 people were killed as heavy rains and flash floods hit parts of Afghanistan’s western province of Herat, the local government said on Tuesday."Flash floods engulfed vast areas in Adraskan district and neighbouring districts in Herat province on Monday," it said in a statement. Among the dead were one woman and four children, according to a local government source.

