Money-laundering, assets beyond means: Court adjourns hearing against Shahbaz, family till 18th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shahbaz Sharif family until May 18.

The court accepted Shahbaz’s application seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance before the court and adjourned the hearing. In the reference, the NAB had claimed that in the last 30 years, the Shahbaz family’s assets increased from Rs 2 million to Rs 7,000 million that the family had failed to justify. The NAB alleged Shahbaz in connivance with his co-accused family members, Benamidars, front men, close associates, employees and moneychangers had developed an organised system of money-laundering for accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 7,328 million.