Railways retrieve 461 acres

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has retrieved around 461.8 acres precious land worth billion of rupees from private individuals under its anti-encroachment operation across the country from 2018 to April 2021. The encroachment operation has been launched with the assistance of railway police and district administrations, an official in the railways ministry told APP.