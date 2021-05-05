close
Wed May 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 5, 2021

Railways retrieve 461 acres

National

A
APP
May 5, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has retrieved around 461.8 acres precious land worth billion of rupees from private individuals under its anti-encroachment operation across the country from 2018 to April 2021. The encroachment operation has been launched with the assistance of railway police and district administrations, an official in the railways ministry told APP.

Latest News

More From Pakistan