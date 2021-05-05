SIUT’s selfless humanitarian services continue

KARACHI: Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) is currently very active in humanitarian service with selfless humanitarian services. At present about 23.6 million people are benefiting from various sectors of SIUT, says a press release on Tuesday.The institute has so far successfully transplanted 6,350 people including 1,000 children. The company has 330 dialysis machines and is also known as the largest dialysis center in South Asia.

SIUT's special campaign on Geo News, Jang and on The News International is currently underway to save precious human lives. The campaign aims to highlight the organisation's welfare services and encourage people to support it financially.

The institute performs dialysis of 394,000 patients annually. There are also 6 Lithotripters where the kidney stones in the human body are broken down and taken out. And the most amazing thing is that there is no cash counter in this institution. This humanitarian organisation is run on the basis of zakat and donations from the people.

SIUT's motto is "the best treatment for all" but it still needs financial support from philanthropists to provide medical care to the public. The SIUT is currently in full swing to save and protect precious human lives, especially during the month of Ramazan.

Philanthropists can collect donations by calling 021-111-Donate or 021-111-366-283 for a pick-up call. Bank deposits and couriers can also be used to make donations. The SIUT mobile app can also be downloaded for more information. You can also transfer your money online by visiting www.siut.org.