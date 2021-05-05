NBP, PMAS-AAUR sign MoU for agri entrepreneurship

KARACHI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed virtually between National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) for collaboration between the two organizations to promote agriculture entrepreneurship and capacity building.

The objectives of this MOU include to promote cooperation in academic and capacity building of human resource activities for entrepreneurial projects i.e. designing curricula for trainings and economic feasibility of projects and to encourage enterprise development for the trained farmers/ students in modern farming technologies i.e. hydroponics agriculture, tunnel framing, precision agricultural and high efficiency irrigation systems, agricultural machinery workshops and services, orchids establishment, value addition, storage & marketing systems, modern poultry and animals production, honey & by products of bee keeping and fisheries etc and also capacity building for PMAS-AAUR students and NBP officials.

The PMAS-AAUR is among top agriculture universities in Pakistan. The mandate of the university is to produce high quality agricultural scientists and to form an organized scientific infrastructure for teaching and research for the development of dry land regions of the country, thus minimizing the income gap between rich and poor.****