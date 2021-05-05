Azma Bukhari for holding pre-budget session

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that pre-budget session was necessary but the government had not called this session.

“This time no suggestions are being taken from the members on the upcoming budget,” she claimed. She said that PML-N fought the election in NA-249 against the federal and provincial governments; thanks to Almighty Allah that PPP’s true face was revealed much earlier as it did not come out less than PTI.

She expressed these views while talking to media persons outside Punjab Assembly here Tuesday. General Secretary Punjab Owais Leghari, Taufeeq Butt and Hasina Begum were also present. Azma Bukhari said that no standing committees had been formed in the Punjab Assembly for two and a half years due to which more than 40 bills were awaiting approval. She said the court ordered to sell sugar at Rs80/kg but now women were being humiliated in long lines with a subsidy of Rs20.