Enmity claims lives of two brothers

GUJRANWALA: Rivals Tuesday shot dead two brothers here in Emanabad, Gujranwala, on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Ali Raza and his brother Abdu Rehman were coming back towards home after attending a court hearing along with their friend Muhammad Bashir. When they reached near Emanabad Road, their rivals opened fire, leaving Ali Raza and Abdu Rehman dead on the spot and Bashir wounded critically.

After the incident, heirs of the deceased staged a demonstration and placed dead bodies on the road. CPO Sarfraz Falki constituted a team under the leadership of SP Sadr division to arrest the killers.