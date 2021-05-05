Four die of Covid-19, another 392 cases in a day

Rawalpindi: The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is on a decline for the last one-and-a-half weeks or so however, according to senior officials at the health departments, it is too early to assume that the outbreak is losing intensity in terms of morbidity and mortality.

In the last 24 hours, another 392 patients have been confirmed positive for the illness from the region taking the tally to 98,882 while the virus claimed another four lives from the region taking the death toll to 1,593. It is, however, encouraging that another 18,159 individuals including healthcare workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 from the region taking the total number of persons so far vaccinated from the twin cities to 273,378.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 from ICT turned out to be 8.97 per cent per day on average in the last 10 days and almost similar is the trend for the Rawalpindi district.

The figures revealing positivity and the number of cases per day for the last 10 days from the federal capital are reassuring, however it is too early to assume that these are declining, said District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia.

He added another 7,211 individuals from ICT have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of individuals so far vaccinated to 147,039 out of 191,375 scheduled individuals. Death of another two patients due to COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours has taken the death toll from the federal capital to 693. In the last 24 hours, another 283 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the federal capital taking the tally to 76,492 of which 63,933 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT was recorded as 11,866 on Tuesday.

According to In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid, another 9,113 persons have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total number of individuals so far vaccinated from Rawalpindi district to 126,339.

He informed ‘The News’ on Tuesday that in the last 24 hours, 109 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 22,390 of which 20,065 have achieved a cure.

It is important that the virus claimed two more lives from the district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 900. On Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases from the district was 1,425 of which 108 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities and 1,317 were in home isolation.