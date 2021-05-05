PML-N prefers corrupt system, says Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the PMLN is the originator of the use of money and rigging in the electoral process and has always preferred a corrupt system.

In a statement, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that this party used to engage in corrupt practices for the sake of staying in the political arena. “The PMLN has exposed its corrupt political designs by evading electoral reforms,” she said. The inefficient and defeated opposition has faced defeat at every front and the PDM has also ended in a fiasco, she added.

She said Maryam Safdar and her cronies are unnerved and the treatment, meted out by Bilawal Zardari with Maryam Safdar and Maulana, is tragic. “Maulana Fazl’s desire to enter into a political marriage of convenience with People’s Party and ANP will also be frustrated and the PDM will further disintegrate,” she said. The corrupt gang is worthless before a transparent and courageous leader like Imran Khan, added the SACM.