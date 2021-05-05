Ex-naval chief Admiral Karamat Niazi passes away

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral (R) Karamat Rahman Niazi passed away here on Tuesday. Admiral Karamat, who got commission in Pakistan Navy in 1951, remained the Naval Chief from 1979 to 1983. Upon commissioning of PNS Ghazi in Pakistan Navy in 1963, he was appointed as Commanding Officer of country's first submarine.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza also offered deepest condolences on demise of the ex-naval chief. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karamat.

According to ISPR, in separate condolence messages on Tuesday, they prayed that Allah Almighty may bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of the Naval Staff and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff also expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Admiral Karamat. They prayed for the eternal bliss of the departed soul.