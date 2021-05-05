French far-right leader Le Pen acquitted over IS tweets

NANTERRE, France: A French court on Tuesday acquitted far-right leader and presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen on charges she broke hate speech laws by tweeting pictures of Islamic State atrocities.

Le Pen shared the gruesome images in December 2015, a few weeks after Islamic State Jihadists killed 130 people in attacks in Paris, in response to a journalist who she accused of drawing a comparison between IS and her party.

One of the pictures showed the body of James Foley, an American journalist beheaded by the Islamist militants. Another showed a man in an orange jumpsuit being run over by a tank, and the third a Jordanian pilot being burned alive in a cage.

"Daesh is this!" Le Pen wrote in a caption, using an Arabic acronym for IS. In 2018 a judge charged her, as well as her National Rally party colleague Gilbert Collard who also tweeted the pictures, with circulating "violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity" and that can be viewed by a minor. The crime is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros ($90,000), but the prosecution sought only a 5,000 euro ($6,000) fine.