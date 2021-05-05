Agreement for low-cost housing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance (AIM), have signed an agreement for promoting Low-Cost Housing under Government’s Markup Subsidy Scheme (G-MSS). The ceremony was held at The Bank of Punjab’s Head Office in Gulberg, Lahore.
Mr Zafar Masud - President & CEO BOP and Asif Riaz - Group Head Retail and Priority Sectors Lending represented BOP, while Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance (AIM), was represented by Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib - Executive Director, Dr Kamran Shams - Director and Shahzad Akram - Chief Credit Officer.
Mr. Zafar Masud opined, this is a revolutionary step in the Housing Industry and such arrangements shall help us extend support at grass root level. Dr Amjad Saqib appreciated BOP’s initiative to take a lead in this noble cause and expected that like all other government subsidised schemes, BOP shall assume a leading role in this segment as well. He also appreciated Prime Minister for introducing such an affordable scheme for lower and middle income segments. ***