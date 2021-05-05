Agreement for low-cost housing

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance (AIM), have signed an agreement for promoting Low-Cost Housing under Government’s Markup Subsidy Scheme (G-MSS). The ceremony was held at The Bank of Punjab’s Head Office in Gulberg, Lahore.

Mr Zafar Masud - President & CEO BOP and Asif Riaz - Group Head Retail and Priority Sectors Lending represented BOP, while Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance (AIM), was represented by Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib - Executive Director, Dr Kamran Shams - Director and Shahzad Akram - Chief Credit Officer.

Mr. Zafar Masud opined, this is a revolutionary step in the Housing Industry and such arrangements shall help us extend support at grass root level. Dr Amjad Saqib appreciated BOP’s initiative to take a lead in this noble cause and expected that like all other government subsidised schemes, BOP shall assume a leading role in this segment as well. He also appreciated Prime Minister for introducing such an affordable scheme for lower and middle income segments. ***