Former SSP’s remand extended

LAHORE:An accountability court has extended judicial remand of former SSP Junaid Arshad till May 26, an accused of assets beyond means. The court issued orders to the authorities concerned to provide medical reports of the accused to the court.

The NAB has accused the former police officer of accumulating wealth worth millions of rupees particularly between 2002 and 2008. Junaid is also facing a case of cybercrime in which the FIA has accused him of uploading objectionable pictures of his ex-wife.