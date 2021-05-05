MoU signed on free vaccination

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and University of Health Sciences (UHS) inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for free vaccination of sanitary workers and staff of LWMC.

The MoU signing ceremony was arranged at University of Health Sciences here Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan, UHS VC Dr Javed Akram, and Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer, LCCI Executive Committee member and other official from both sides.

LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan stated that the purpose of this MoU was to vaccinate sanitary workers for COVID-19 as well as for other diseases. Health of sanitary heroes was our topmost priority and LWMC was taking all possible initiatives for the workers welfare. UHS will also provide medical services along with vaccination, he said adding sanitary workers and their families would also be vaccinated.