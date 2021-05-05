Welfare fund for Rescue 1122 martyrs to be set up: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has decided to set up a martyrs’ welfare fund in collaboration with welfare organisations for the martyrs of Rescue 1122 while announcing other initiatives including a special wall to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The governor was the guest of honour on the occasion of World Firefighter’s Day Rescue 1122. Dr Rizwan Naseer and Rescue 1122 personnel were present on the occasion. Awards were also given to the personnel who showed excellent performance and Fateha was offered for the martyrs.

In his address and media talk, Governor said, “We have to avoid Coronavirus situation like India, for which it is necessary to fully implement the SOPs, adding that those who do not comply with the SOPs are risking their own lives and lives of other people as well. We believe in strengthening institutions and there is no doubt when there is merit in the institutions and no political interference, institutions will be strong that will ultimately lead to progressive Pakistan. The incumbent government has a clear policy of ensuring meritocracy so that institutions can work in a transparent manner and put Pakistan on the way to progress and development.”

The governor said that he is pleased to have played a role in the establishment of Rescue 1122 and he will continue to put efforts for the betterment and strengthening of this institution. We will also set up a martyr fund in collaboration with welfare organisations for the expenses of the children of Rescue 1122 martyrs because all of us have a responsibility towards them.