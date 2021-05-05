All possible steps taken for best treatment: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:A meeting chaired by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday discussed a proposal to procure oxygen concentrators and generators for hospitals for uninterrupted supply of oxygen for corona patients.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of SOPs to prevent virus, vaccination process, healthcare facilities for corona patients and measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen in hospitals.

Addressing the meeting, the health minister said the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to provide best treatment facilities to the corona patients and control the pandemic. She said that HDU beds in Expo Centre have been made functional as a backup after the increase in corona patients in hospitals. She said beds have also been allocated for free treatment of corona patients in private teaching hospitals. She said that as per the direction of NCOC, the process of corona vaccination was in full swing in the province and the number of vaccination centres was being increased to facilitate people.

More than one million people have been vaccinated so far, she maintained. The chief secretary said that suitable places should be selected for setting up new vaccination centers and in this regard the proportion of population should be taken into consideration. He said that along with the increase in new vaccination centers, arrangements should also be further improved.

He directed that the closing hours of markets and other SOPs before Eid should be strictly enforced. The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding monitoring of implementation of SOPs at bus stands and mosques.

Additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home) and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting held at the Civil Secretariat.248,518 patients recover: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has informed 248,518 corona patients have recovered in the hospitals being run under the control of SHC&MED and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department while 2,470 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, SHC&MED Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed said 7487 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which, 4677 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1623 beds are reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 906 beds are vacant.

The SHC&MED secretary said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,390 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2532 beds were vacant.